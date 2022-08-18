Previous
Crossed Legs by frankandrew
233 / 365

Crossed Legs

On my walk today I decided to look down rather than up and focus on the details around me in the wood.
This tree made me smile.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Frank

@frankandrew
