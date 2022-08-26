Previous
Blasts from the past by frankandrew
241 / 365

Blasts from the past

We’re preparing the new Camera Club rooms for the new season. One of the club members built some shelving to hold some old cameras we found when clearing out the old rooms. Looks great!
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Frank

@frankandrew
