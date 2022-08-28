Previous
Loch Dunmore sunrise by frankandrew
Loch Dunmore sunrise

We spent the weekend at Dunkeld and I took the chance to capture some views around Fiskally at sunrise. Loch Dunmore is a small fishing loch with a picturesque boat shed.
