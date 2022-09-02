Previous
Wedding roses by frankandrew
248 / 365

Wedding roses

My poor attempt at an arty-farty wedding photo!

The wedding day was lovely. The bride was radiant and the groom very happy. It was great to catch up with family from New Zealand and Serbia.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Frank

@frankandrew
