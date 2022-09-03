Previous
Cragside in the mist by frankandrew
249 / 365

Cragside in the mist

During our weekend break we visited Cragside in Northumberland. A very interesting place, with lots of history as well as beautiful walks in the estate.
3rd September 2022

Frank

@frankandrew
