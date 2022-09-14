Previous
Nosy Parker by frankandrew
260 / 365

Nosy Parker

I went to our local wildlife hide this morning to try to capture some images of red squirrels. No sign of the squirrels, but this little blue tit was so inquisitive he flew right up to the window ledge of the hide to take a look.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Frank

@frankandrew
