Previous
Next
Pre-game warm up by frankandrew
284 / 365

Pre-game warm up

Edinburgh Rugby warming up before last night's game against the Emirates Lions.
Tough game which Edinburgh narrowly lost 22-19 by a late penalty from the Lions.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Frank

@frankandrew
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise