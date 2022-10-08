Sign up
284 / 365
Pre-game warm up
Edinburgh Rugby warming up before last night's game against the Emirates Lions.
Tough game which Edinburgh narrowly lost 22-19 by a late penalty from the Lions.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
7th October 2022 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
