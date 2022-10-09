Previous
Full Moon... by frankandrew
285 / 365

Full Moon...

... or almost. 98.3% waxing gibbous according to the app.

Not the best photo of the moon, the focus is a bit soft.
9th October 2022

Frank

@frankandrew
78% complete

Photo Details

