Previous
Next
Forth Bridge detail by frankandrew
288 / 365

Forth Bridge detail

I picked up my new lens today (Zuiko 40-150mm f2.8) and this was a test shot I took of the Forth Bridge. A nice lens to handle and I'm happy with the sharpness.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Frank

@frankandrew
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise