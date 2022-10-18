Previous
Next
Pettico Wick Cove by frankandrew
294 / 365

Pettico Wick Cove

View of the cliffs from this little cove were amazing. This area is right on a geological fault line and the rocks (greywackes) have been squeezed and folded 420 million years ago by the collision of two tectonic plates.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Frank

@frankandrew
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise