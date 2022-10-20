John Wood, Photographer

I came across this blue plaque in the village of Coldingham. I found out a little more about Mr Wood.

He was a prolific and pioneering photographer in the late 19th century and early part of the 20th century. He was particularly interested in capturing the local life of the villages along the Berwickshire coast. He had been largely forgotten until, in 1983, two boxes of his glass half plate negatives were found in a garden shed. Once cleaned up, 600 negatives yielded pin sharp images of daily life in this part of the country. Sadly, upon further investigation, it was discovered that, after his death John’s daughter sold two lorry loads (!) of glass negatives to a local handyman who scrubbed them clean and used them to glaze newly built glasshouses. What a loss!

An interesting story.