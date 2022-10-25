Previous
Caird Hall by frankandrew
Caird Hall

A night shot of the Caird Hall in Dundee. A large concert hall that's used for classical concerts, pantomimes, student graduations and everything in-between.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 25th, 2022  
