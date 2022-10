Please fasten your seatbelts and ensure your seat is in the upright position

We’re off on our first overseas trip since the first lockdown. There was the usual lads stag weekend on the flight. The groom was made up in a fetching flight attendant’s uniform. The (real) flight attendants took it in good heart and got him to work! They were a nice bunch of lads and it was a lighthearted and fun start to our holiday.