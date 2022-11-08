Previous
Same view, different day by frankandrew
Same view, different day

I took this from the same viewpoint as a few days ago when the sky was a fiery red. This morning the sky was full of pastel pinks and yellows as the sun rose.
8th November 2022

Frank

@frankandrew
