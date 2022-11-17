Previous
Little one by frankandrew
Little one

A horrible wet day today, with only one trip outside for a quick dog walk with Cassie and no opportunity for photographs. Instead I spent a few hours processing images from our recent trip to Portugal. I liked this inquisitive little fella.
