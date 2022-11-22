Previous
Morning shadows by frankandrew
329 / 365

Morning shadows

At this time of year the sun is so low that even at mid morning the sun casts great woodland shadows.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Frank

@frankandrew
