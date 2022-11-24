Previous
Next
Sitting comfortably by frankandrew
331 / 365

Sitting comfortably

I came across this quirky sculpture in a local shopping mall.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Frank

@frankandrew
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise