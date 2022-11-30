HMS Unicorn

Yesterday I underwent a small surgical procedure so today was a day of R&R and no opportunity to get a shot. Instead here is one I took yesterday prior to going under the knife. :-)



The waterfront in Dundee is undergoing a huge building programme, building housing, office space and, of course, the V&A museum. In Victoria Dock, overlooked by new blocks of flats, is the Royal Navy Frigate HMS Unicorn. Originally built in 1824 as part of King George IV's navy, she moved to Dundee in 1873 as a training ship for the Royal Navy Reserves - a role she continued to carry out into the 1960s. She is the oldest ship in Scotland and one of the six oldest ships in the world. Now a museum and currently undergoing renovation work.