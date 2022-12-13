Previous
Dancing Trees by frankandrew
349 / 365

Walking in Craigellachie Nature Reserve I spotted these two trees that looked like they were dancing together.
We’re here in Aviemore for a few days. Snow and freezing temperatures (-8oC) here. Brrr.
Frank

