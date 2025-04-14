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Somewhere Over Norway
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
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Frankie Bhoy
@frankiebhoy
336
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5
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8
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Album
365
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Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
6th April 2026 3:18pm
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Ziv
GORGEOUS colors! 🤩
April 6th, 2026
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