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Somewhere Over Norway by frankiebhoy
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Somewhere Over Norway

14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Frankie Bhoy

@frankiebhoy
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Photo Details

Ziv
GORGEOUS colors! 🤩
April 6th, 2026  
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