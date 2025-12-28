Previous
Next
Andrew Roachford by frankiebhoy
231 / 365

Andrew Roachford

28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Frankie Bhoy

@frankiebhoy
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ruth
great portrait - you've captured his animated expression - and one can almost hear what he is saying!! thank you.
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact