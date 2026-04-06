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Oslo
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Frankie Bhoy
@frankiebhoy
336
photos
5
followers
8
following
92% complete
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Photo Details
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365
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Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
6th April 2026 7:54pm
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