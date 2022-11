Day1 - Gala Apple

Haven't touched the camera in 6 years. Took it out; battery charged right up; decided I should take another shot at this exercise.



This image is an apple. I chose this because it was nearby, and I wanted to start out on the right foot. A problem I encountered last time I tried Project365 (circa 2012), I quickly became burdened with the idea that my photos had to be a certain quality, originality, or rarity. I am going to err on the other side of that position, this time.