Day4 - Crusty Coins by frankroberts
Day4 - Crusty Coins

Old coins. Dug out of an old car - not so old as to make the coins likely collectible. Not to mention, they're crusty.

Gonna be a lazy day.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Frank Roberts

