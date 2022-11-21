Previous
Day5 - Guzmania by frankroberts
5 / 365

Day5 - Guzmania

Well, see - now here is where the trouble starts.

I decided to take some photos of the juncos and finches on the feeders with the snow around and the bright sun shining. Alas, I did not have the required glass to get an acceptable image. The possibility of getting close enough to them with my 35mm prime is nil. Ergo, Guzmania.

I will begin browsing 300mm and 500mm lenses, but I don't suspect I will have one before day 180 or so.

Today I'll make cranberry sauce for the upcoming feast. I may make a test run of brioche dinner rolls, too. Be prepared, they said.
Frank Roberts

@frankroberts
Photo Details

