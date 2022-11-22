Previous
Day6 - Ice Cream Cone by frankroberts
6 / 365

Day6 - Ice Cream Cone

In retrospect, I should have found a way to include something for scale on this pic. A banana would have been comically small, but it is the standard.

Saw Benicio Del Toro's Pinnochio, tonight. Terrible. I would have preferred "The Menu" but the company I was with would have been more than a little distressed at that flick.

Once again, I'm looking at lenses. I think I'll go with a wide-angle, first. Then a macro. Finally a 300mm. That's the current plan. I don't suspect I would ever need a fish-eye or superzoom (although astrophotography appeals to me).
Frank Roberts

Photo Details

