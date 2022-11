Day7 - Blue Horse

This is a little bit of a cop-out picture. I have much to do, today, so I don't have a lot of extra time to think of, plan, shoot a photo. This guy called out to me. I can't guarantee that I won't use the subject, again. I can guarantee that if I do then it will be a better setup.



A turkey is dry-brining in the fridge. Today, I'll be prepping sides and making pies.