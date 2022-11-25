Sign up
9 / 365
Day9 - Leftovers
The leftovers, minus the pie. But the pie is down to one piece and I'm fixin to eat it.
The meal turned out well. I plan to practice a bit for next year. All the dishes were quite good, but I want all the dishes to be exceptional. The pie was exceptional. I'm gonna go eat it.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Frank Roberts
@frankroberts
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D40
Taken
25th November 2022 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
