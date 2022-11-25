Previous
Day9 - Leftovers by frankroberts
9 / 365

Day9 - Leftovers

The leftovers, minus the pie. But the pie is down to one piece and I'm fixin to eat it.

The meal turned out well. I plan to practice a bit for next year. All the dishes were quite good, but I want all the dishes to be exceptional. The pie was exceptional. I'm gonna go eat it.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Frank Roberts

@frankroberts
2% complete

