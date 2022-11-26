Day10 - Final in Thanksgiving Series

I'm not really much of a photo series aficionado, but I thought this would round out the last couple, nicely. Also, I'm posting at the wire (I know I can post for the day after the day, but it's my experience that, if I let myself slide, it will be the middle of March and I'll think "Has it really been 3 months since I've uploaded and posted?". Spoiler alert: It will have been 3 months). Sorry about that run-on. I'm not changing it.



Tomorrow morning we have cinnamon rolls, then I drive my niece home. She had some car trouble so she asked if I could play taxi so she could stay a couple extra days. It has been a fun couple days.



BTW - the cinnamon rolls are from a recipe on The Vanilla Bean Blog. I'll let you know if they're worth making. And I may post a picture of them, but I'm not counting them as part of the feasting holiday, so this post remains the Final.