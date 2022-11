Day12 - Button Santa

Hangs on the wall year round. During the holiday season, it's for the Santa. During the rest of the year, it's for the creativity of my niece. She has always loved buttons for some reason, and she is one of those types of person who just does things. She saw a bunch of white buttons and imagined it as a beard, then she made it.



She does seem to think Santa is part Siberian Husky, though.