Day14 - Twinings

Continuing on the depth of field practice. I enhanced this image with GIMP to hyper-blur the background. The 1.8 aperture setting caused a little more blur in the lettering on the box of tea. When I closed down the aperture, naturally the image became darker. I tried flash, and flash with an improvised filter/screen/block, but there were always so many glaring reflections that I chose to go with this slightly blurrier than desired image.



Nothing really new, today. I tried an Oatmeal/Ginger cookie recipe from TikTok. It was good. Before I frosted the cookies (as directed in the recipe), I tasted a couple or four without the frosting/glazing. The glaze is excellent, but I somehow prefer the cookies without. I think in the future I'll leave the glaze on the side and let people dip if they so desire.