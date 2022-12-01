Previous
Day15 - Old Letter by frankroberts
Day15 - Old Letter

There was a time in recent memory when you could write a name and a town/state combination on a letter and it would find its way to the intended recipient. And for 3 cents, at that.

December, already. Tap the brakes, Father Time.
Frank Roberts

