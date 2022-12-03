Sign up
17 / 365
Day17 - Light Switch
LIght switch. I took a couple front shots, then realized how much this switch needs cleaning. I've destroyed the evidence.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Frank Roberts
@frankroberts
365
365
NIKON D40
NIKON D40
Taken
3rd December 2022 10:53pm
Public
Public
Tags
day17
lightswitch
