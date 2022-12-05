Day19 - New Cookie Recipe

I took a few shots of these cookies I made from a new recipe (new to me - America's Test Kitchen Thick And Chewy Chocolate Cookies), and was drawn to a couple. The first runner-up (not shown) was another depth of field practice; it had the third row in focus. This one was much darker, and the depth of the chocolate color was the factor that won out.



I put my hand in front of the lens while it was focusing in an effort to change the focus point, but the reflecting light really just changed the shutter speed (I had it on Aperture Priority). Anyway, I liked the result.



Any debate on Tom Brady being the Greatest Of All Time? No - I haven't heard a valid point against him. He can have one of these cookies.