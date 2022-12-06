Sign up
20 / 365
Day20 - Beer Can Logo
This was an icon on the side of my beer can, tonight. I'm not really much of a skulls and darkness person, but I noticed the icon when I was taking the can to recycle, and thought it would be a satisfactory picture.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Frank Roberts
@frankroberts
20
photos
2
followers
2
following
5% complete
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Views
13
365
NIKON D40
6th December 2022 10:39pm
day20
beercan
