Day20 - Beer Can Logo by frankroberts
20 / 365

Day20 - Beer Can Logo

This was an icon on the side of my beer can, tonight. I'm not really much of a skulls and darkness person, but I noticed the icon when I was taking the can to recycle, and thought it would be a satisfactory picture.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Frank Roberts

@frankroberts
