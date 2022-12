Day22 - Guacamole

Gotta love some guac. Tried to make it mild enough for all to enjoy. Two jalapenos, seeds and ribs included. It's a good temp but is just slightly too hot for those with more sensitive palates.



I took two pictures holding a loaded chip above the bowl, but without a macro lens they didn't deliver the desired feel. I should probably work out how to achieve the goal with my current equipment. Nah - I'm gonna buy some glass.