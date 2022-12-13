Day27 - M&Ms

Setting - I was using an old trick I used to use in bar tricks (salt to balance round things), but I forgot the part where I normally blew away the superfluous salt. I was going to reset it and take it right, but I ate the M&Ms.

Lighting - I took a couple pictures where the reflection on the cabinet was screened, but in the end I preferred the focus, color, and lighting of this one. The runner up had a nice back light with a slightly shaded foreground, but this had all the elements in better balance.

Lens - I used a 35mm Prime on this. I really need to get a macro lens. When I do, I will retake this or something similar.

Colors - I chose these colors to stand in solidarity with my Bronco fan friends since the Broncos were officially eliminated from Playoff contention this last weekend. They have all the tools, they're just not using them right.

Also - today would have been the 9th birthday of one of the best dogs ever to grace this world. Big dogs give so much but they don't hang around near long enough.