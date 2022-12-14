Sign up
28 / 365
Day28 - Basketball
Basketball garage parking marker. I like to see how close I can get without bumping it. It's not really a noteworthy accomplishment since I can see the ball through the glass, but it amuses me and can start my mind down a Mitty-esque path.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
0
0
Frank Roberts
@frankroberts
28
photos
2
followers
2
following
7% complete
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Views
8
365
365
NIKON D40
NIKON D40
Taken
14th December 2022 3:26pm
Privacy
Public
basketball
day28
