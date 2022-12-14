Previous
Day28 - Basketball by frankroberts
28 / 365

Day28 - Basketball

Basketball garage parking marker. I like to see how close I can get without bumping it. It's not really a noteworthy accomplishment since I can see the ball through the glass, but it amuses me and can start my mind down a Mitty-esque path.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Frank Roberts

@frankroberts
7% complete

Photo Details

