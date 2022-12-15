Previous
Day29 - Snow tree by frankroberts
29 / 365

Day29 - Snow tree

Wet snow with no wind can make beautiful scenery, but it is heavy and can cause an awful lot of damage. I think this snowfall is about over in our area.
15th December 2022

Frank Roberts

@frankroberts
