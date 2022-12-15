Sign up
29 / 365
Day29 - Snow tree
Wet snow with no wind can make beautiful scenery, but it is heavy and can cause an awful lot of damage. I think this snowfall is about over in our area.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Frank Roberts
@frankroberts
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D40
Taken
15th December 2022 12:22pm
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
day29
