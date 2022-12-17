Previous
Day31 - Bookshelf
Day31 - Bookshelf

So many to read - so many to give away. It's hard to give books away. All of the Tiny Libraries in our area are mostly full.

Today's image WAS going to be a donut from the best bakery in the state. However, between the time that I took the pictures and the time that I reviewed them for postability, I ate the donut. I see this eating the subject is going to be a common mention in my project. It was good, but (in all humility) it wasn't as good as the homemade ones from a couple weeks ago. Perhaps our kitchen is the best bakery.
Frank Roberts

