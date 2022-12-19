Previous
Day33 - Mise En Place by frankroberts
Day33 - Mise En Place

Getting ready for the Snowball Cookies (Mexican Wedding Cookies, Russian Tea Cakes). Trying a recipe that doesn't have any nuts in it. We'll see.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Frank Roberts

@frankroberts
