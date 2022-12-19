Sign up
33 / 365
Day33 - Mise En Place
Getting ready for the Snowball Cookies (Mexican Wedding Cookies, Russian Tea Cakes). Trying a recipe that doesn't have any nuts in it. We'll see.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
0
0
Frank Roberts
@frankroberts
33
photos
4
followers
3
following
9% complete
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D40
Taken
19th December 2022 9:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
day33
,
miseenplace
