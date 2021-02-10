Previous
Ice Gems by frantackaberry
Photo 1057

Ice Gems

Beautiful colours in the ice at our dock today
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
Judith Greenwood ace
That’s stunning
February 10th, 2021  
