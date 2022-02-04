Previous
Bald Beauty by frantackaberry
Photo 1173

Bald Beauty

I went on a hunt for a Snowy Owl, but found this beautiful Bald Eagle instead. He was keeping his eye on the seagulls that were diving around the open channel at the Glenora Ferry.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River.
