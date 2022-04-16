Previous
Different View of the Incredible Waves by frantackaberry
Photo 1235

Different View of the Incredible Waves

Taken yesterday during the high winds
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
Judith Johnson
Wow, amazing waves!
April 16th, 2022  
