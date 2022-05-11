Previous
Indigo Bunting by frantackaberry
Photo 1268

Indigo Bunting

I was fortunate to have not just one, but two Indigo Buntings in my yard today.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture! We almost never see them here. What a treat!
May 13th, 2022  
