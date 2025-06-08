Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1366
Graduation Day!
Yay! My son and his girlfriend completed their Bachelor of Education degrees at the University of Ottawa.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
1460
photos
52
followers
93
following
379% complete
View this month »
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th June 2025 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close