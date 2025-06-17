Previous
Wild Pacific Trail - Ucluelet by frantackaberry
Wild Pacific Trail - Ucluelet

We walked the Wild Pacific Trail in Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, BC. Beautiful views of the rugged coastline
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
Walks @ 7 ace
Very nice, I like the rugged quality.
July 16th, 2025  
