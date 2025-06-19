Previous
West Coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada by frantackaberry
West Coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

We went on a whale watching tour from Tofino, British Columbia, Canada. Only saw 2 whales, but a highlight was seeing the beautiful mountainous shoreline and a raft of Sea Otters.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Beautiful!
July 3rd, 2025  
