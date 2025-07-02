Previous
Cooling Off by frantackaberry
Photo 1367

Cooling Off

52 Week Challenge - Week 27 - "Wet"

When we first rescued our dog Ellie, she would not even step in a puddle. Now, she bravely battles the waves of Lake Ontario to retrieve her toy.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Frances Tackaberry

