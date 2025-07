SS Keewatin

We played tourist for a day and toured the SS Keewatin that is now docked at the Great Lakes Museum in Kingston, Ontario. This is the last remaining Edwardian-era passenger liner in the world (Titanic-era). The tour explores the 350 foot long ship: decks, cabins, first-class, and luxury accommodations, the dining hall, kitchen, and ballroom. We are so fortunate to have this piece of Canadian history on display here.